Teachers in Henry County adjusting to virtual learning as first week of school comes to an end

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Much like the first week of school during a normal year, Bassett High School teacher Nicole Kendall has been trying to connect with her marketing students.

“They could get to know me, I could get to know them, we could work through all of the struggles we had in the first week and get to moving,” said Kendall.

She says this week has been more about helping them get used to their virtual classroom on Canvas.

”I knew there were going to be hurdles, I knew that there were going to be struggles in the first week, so I planned my lessons for that to give my students time,” said Kendall.

In between keeping her two kids on track with their work, Kendall has been answering emails from students and recording her virtual lessons for next week.

Even though she’s making the most of it, she won’t hesitate to say she’s not a fan of teaching virtually.

“I love being in the classroom with my students, this is weird and not ideal and is hard for everybody, but I would rather be sitting here with 30 students every day,” said Kendall.

Still, no matter how many challenges come up, Kendall believes virtual learning is worth it.

“I think it’s still in the best interest of not just our students, but our whole community as well; that this is how we do school for now,” said Kendall.

