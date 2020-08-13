Advertisement

Three people displaced following Roanoke house fire

Three residents are displaced following a fire early Thursday.
Three residents are displaced following a fire early Thursday.(Roanoke Fire-EMS)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:07 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people in Roanoke are displaced following a house fire early Thursday.

Just around midnight, Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the 1400 block of Eastgate Avenue NE. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were showing from a home.

Three people and a dog were inside at the time and escaped safely. Roanoke Fire-EMS said other pets are still unaccounted for.

After investigation, it was determined the fire was accidental. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Pediatric coronavirus study launched in Virginia

Updated: 21 minutes ago
Participants’ blood samples will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.

Coronavirus

COVID hospitalizations continue drop in Virginia; positive test percentage steady

Updated: 1 hour ago
13,389 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic.

News

Lightning strike rips bark off tree in Penhook

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Lightning stripped the bark off this tree during a thunderstorm over Penhook.

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See the list of dates announced so far.

Latest News

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 13, 2020

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Enforcement of New Ordinance

Updated: 4 hours ago

News

Classes Resume at Radford University

Updated: 4 hours ago

The New Back-to-School

Roanoke County teacher shares her experience teaching summer school under pandemic rules

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Many teachers said they were surprised by just how quickly and positively the students reacted to the new rules.

The New Back-to-School

Roanoke County teachers set up classrooms to comply with pandemic restrictions

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Katey Roshetko
Doable, flexible and adaptable are all words these teachers use to describe what the new school year will look like.

News

New brewery set to open in Roanoke

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
A new brewery is set to open in a few weeks in downtown Roanoke.