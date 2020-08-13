Three people displaced following Roanoke house fire

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three people in Roanoke are displaced following a house fire early Thursday.

Just around midnight, Roanoke Fire-EMS responded to the 1400 block of Eastgate Avenue NE. When they arrived, heavy smoke and flames were showing from a home.

Three people and a dog were inside at the time and escaped safely. Roanoke Fire-EMS said other pets are still unaccounted for.

#UPDATE The cause of the fire was determined to be accidental. pic.twitter.com/bSgV6zoqpg — Roanoke Fire-EMS (@RoanokeFireEMS) August 13, 2020

After investigation, it was determined the fire was accidental. The residents are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

