Three towns compete to be Top Adventure Town

CLIFTON FORGE, Va. (WDBJ) - Three local towns are competing once again for honors.

There was a big celebration in 2018 when Clifton Forge won the title “Top Adventure Town” from Blue Ridge magazine. They won again last year, and hope to pick up the honor again for 2020.

But both Lexington and Hot Springs, who have competed with them in the past, are vying for a win. Voting is online.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.