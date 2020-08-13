Advertisement

United Way of the NRV donates money for PPE

On Thursday, the United Way of the New River Valley presented a check for $1,000 to Radford City Public Schools.
On Thursday, the United Way of the New River Valley presented a check for $1,000 to Radford City Public Schools.(WDBJ7)
By Jen Cardone
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 7:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
RADFORD, Va. (WDBJ) -

On Thursday, the United Way of the New River Valley presented a check for $1,000 to Radford City Public Schools.

The non-profit was awarded a grant from the AEP Foundation of $5,000 to help people in need during the pandemic. The United Way decided to go to the schools first.

“The support of the community has just been unreal and we’re greatly appreciative for it,” said Superintendent Rob Graham.

Graham said the district received $278,000 of CARES Act money to help with the reopening of schools. PPE equipment is expensive and Graham said there is only about $10,000 of that left so every little bit helps.

The United Way plans to donate $1,000 each to Floyd and Montgomery County Public Schools next. The rest of the money from the grant they received will go toward other non-profits in the New River Valley.

