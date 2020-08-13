Wythe Co. updates back-to-school plan, will begin 100% virtually

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Wythe County School Board announced Thursday updates to its back-to-school plans.

The board approved a plan to move the start date of the school year to Tuesday, September 8. The previous start date was August 24.

In addition, the board announced school would begin 100 percent virtually for all students. Virtual instruction will last until at least October 26.

The board will decide at their September 10 meeting if any additional changes need to be made.

Families will be receiving more detailed information regarding virtual instruction in the near future.

