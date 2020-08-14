Advertisement

80 years since the historic “Savannah hurricane” stalled over Virginia

The storm dumped record rainfall and set historic levels along area rivers
The Cat. 2 hurricane struck near Savannah, Georgia then moved inland, stalling over Virginia.
The Cat. 2 hurricane struck near Savannah, Georgia then moved inland, stalling over Virginia.(WDBJ)
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - It has been 80 years since the 1940 tropical system that will forever be known as the “Savannah hurricane.” Not because it was a name on a list, but because that’s where it struck, killing more than 50 people along the coast, then moving inland and stalling over the mountains over Virginia and Tennessee.

The National Weather Service in Blacksburg sent out a series of tweets Friday looking back at the historic occasion. The storm struck Savannah, Georgia as a Category 2 hurricane during the night of August 11th into August 12th, then moved inland and slowed down days after landfall. The end result was a stalled tropical system over mountainous terrain.

Significant flooding and landslides struck Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

In Floyd county, 16″+ inches of rain was measured. Parts of Patrick county measured 12″+ during the multi-day event. Keep in mind there were very few trained weather observers, little to no public weather gauges and no doppler radar at the time, so rainfall totals were sparse.

The heavy rainfall resulted in flooding that set records along parts of the New River, Yadkin River, and parts of the lower Roanoke River basins.

More than 12-16" of rain fell across the mountains causing historic flooding along some area rivers.
More than 12-16" of rain fell across the mountains causing historic flooding along some area rivers.(National Weather Service (NOAA))

WHY DIDN’T IT GET A NAME?

Until the early 1950s, tropical storms and hurricanes were tracked by year and the order in which they occurred during that year. Over time, forecasters learned easily remembered names reduced confusion, and the naming system was born. Hurricane didn’t start getting names until the early 1950s.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Local

Liberty University cancels 2020 Scaremare

Updated: 36 minutes ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The annual event was scheduled for weekends in October.

News

No foul play suspected in death of man found in van in Martinsville

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The man was found behind a business August 1.

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See the list of dates announced so far.

Coronavirus

Downtown Lynchburg restaurant temporarily closes as employees get tested for COVID-19

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The restaurant did not say specifically when it would reopen, just that it would be closed for “a short period.”

Latest News

News

Hometown Eats-Due South BBQ

Updated: 3 hours ago

Coronavirus

Percentage of positive COVID tests is down in Virginia

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,316,037 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 7.2 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.3 percent reported Thursday.

Birthday

Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 14, 2020

Updated: 5 hours ago

News

Early morning multi-vehicle accident on Route 220 N in Roanoke

Updated: 6 hours ago
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash early Friday on Route 220.

News

Crash cleared on US-220 in Roanoke Co.

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The crash happened on US-220.

Hometown Eats

Hometown Eats: Due South BBQ in Christiansburg

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Josh Birch
There’s a spot in Christiansburg serving up mouth-watering barbecue that the locals and travelers can’t get enough of.