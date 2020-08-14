Another round of showers and storms with pockets of heavy rainfall likely

Skies remain cloudy for most areas with patchy fog this morning especially in spots that received rain Thursday. Shower and storm chances will remain in the forecast through the weekend as an upper-level disturbance moves closer to the region. Have the umbrellas nearby daily, especially during the afternoon. We can’t rule out localized flash flooding with some of the heavier downpours.

FRIDAY - SATURDAY

A low pressure will move east along a stalled front Friday into Saturday. This will deliver showers and thunderstorms primarily during the afternoon and early evening which will continue the ongoing trend of slow-moving downpours and flash flood threat. Saturday may end up being the soggiest day as the low approaches the region, helping pull up the extremely humid air into the region and squeezing it out. While it won’t be raining all day, numerous showers and storms can be expected both days.

Numerous showers and storms are expected Saturday as a low pressure system approaches the region. (WDBJ7)

SUNDAY

The big question yet to be answered with any confidence is, how far south will a front be pushed on Sunday. A closer front means more showers and storms. A front pushed farther south would allow for some late-day drying with occasional sunny breaks. Afternoon highs Sunday remain in the low 80s.

There are still questions on just how far south a front will move Sunday which could give us drier weather. (WDBJ7)

MONDAY & TUESDAY

One could only hope a front gets pushed to our east Monday and Tuesday which will offer a nice little break in the extremely humid air over our area. Dew points are expected to drop Monday and Tuesday behind the front with increasing sunshine. We only have an isolated chance for a few showers and storms Monday and a slightly better chance on Tuesday.

WEDNESDAY

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds early Wednesday with an increasing chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. Our high warms into the lower 80s with more clouds in the afternoon.

Temperatures remain in the 80s through the next 10 days. (WDBJ)

THE TROPICS

Tropical Storm Josephine was named in the Atlantic Thursday making it the earliest “J” storm since the 2005 season when Juan formed at the end of August. The storm is expected to move toward the Bahamas before making a quick turn to the north and getting weaker. Get the latest Interactive Map and more in our HURRICANE CENTER.