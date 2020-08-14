Appomattox County School Board votes to push back schools’ start date

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County School Board has voted to delay the start of its schools.

Virtual students will start on September 8 while hybrid students will start on the September 14.

They say the decision comes after an uptick of coronavirus cases in the region.

They also say the extra time will allow teachers to get their virtual content up and running.

“Our teachers felt like they needed more time to get our virtual content up and running and in a viable format so that we could begin that program as best as we possibly could,” said Annette Bennett, Appomattox County Public Schools superintendent.

Students are also divided into cohorts for in-person learning.

Secondary students are split into east and west groups. The east group will be in school Monday’s and Tuesday’s and the west group on Thursday’s and Friday’s.

Primary students are slated to be in school every day except Wednesday.

While in school, teachers will be moving between classes instead of students.

Schools were originally slated to begin August 24.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.