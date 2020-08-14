Advertisement

Appomattox County School Board votes to push back schools’ start date

The school board voted Thursday evening to push back its start date for schools.
The school board voted Thursday evening to push back its start date for schools.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

APPOMATTOX, Va. (WDBJ) - The Appomattox County School Board has voted to delay the start of its schools.

Virtual students will start on September 8 while hybrid students will start on the September 14.

They say the decision comes after an uptick of coronavirus cases in the region.

They also say the extra time will allow teachers to get their virtual content up and running.

“Our teachers felt like they needed more time to get our virtual content up and running and in a viable format so that we could begin that program as best as we possibly could,” said Annette Bennett, Appomattox County Public Schools superintendent.

Students are also divided into cohorts for in-person learning.

Secondary students are split into east and west groups. The east group will be in school Monday’s and Tuesday’s and the west group on Thursday’s and Friday’s.

Primary students are slated to be in school every day except Wednesday.

While in school, teachers will be moving between classes instead of students.

Schools were originally slated to begin August 24.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Roanoke County schools work to improve HVAC systems

Updated: 6 minutes ago

News

Webinar hosted for tips and information about realtor safety

Updated: 13 minutes ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The session comes less than two months after a realtor was attacked near Smith Mountain Lake.

News

Lightning strike rips bark off tree in Penhook

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
Lightning stripped the bark off this tree during a thunderstorm over Penhook.

News

Taubman Museum of Art moves 62nd Annual Sidewalk Art Show online

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
You can watch art studio tours on the Taubman's website.

Latest News

News

Roanoke County Schools officials discuss HVAC changes due to pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They are creating negative pressure isolation rooms, among other changes.

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Northam announces priorities for upcoming special session

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Hannah Smith
Governor Ralph Northam announced his administration’s priorities for the upcoming General Assembly special session.

News

Carroll County Schools excited to safely welcome students back

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Along with a handful of extra sanitization measures and promotion throughout the facilities, the goal is to move back to full on-site days when it is deemed safe.

News

Part of Greenway in Roanoke closed because of rain

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Heavy rain has already fallen and more is expected.

News

80 years since the historic “Savannah hurricane” stalled over Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
The storm struck Savannah, Georgia as a Category 2 hurricane on August 12th, then moved inland and slowed down days after landfall. The end result was a stalled tropical system over mountainous terrain.