Carroll County Schools excited to safely welcome students back

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Utilizing an A/B schedule mix of on-site and remote learning, Carroll County Public Schools want students and families to know they are ready and excited to welcome them back this August 17.

According to the district, things will have a different look from day one with no large gatherings in hallways or the cafeteria and a non-negotiable policy for everyone in the building to wear masks. Along with a handful of extra sanitization measures and promotion throughout the facilities, the goal is to move back to full on-site days when it is deemed safe.

Carroll County Schools is asking for everyone’s teamwork and patience as we work through these challenging times. Some materials and supplies are ordered but will be shipped at a later date than expected as schools across the country all are vying for resources.

The district asks anyone with school-specific questions to contact school administration or guidance departments. Nurses at the different schools are available to answer questions about COVID-19 exposure or contact.

More about the reopening plan can be found at https://www.ccpsd.k12.va.us/.

