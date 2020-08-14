Advertisement

Carroll County Schools excited to safely welcome students back

Along with a handful of extra sanitization measures and promotion throughout the facilities, the goal is to move back to full on-site days when it is deemed safe.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 3:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Utilizing an A/B schedule mix of on-site and remote learning, Carroll County Public Schools want students and families to know they are ready and excited to welcome them back this August 17.

According to the district, things will have a different look from day one with no large gatherings in hallways or the cafeteria and a non-negotiable policy for everyone in the building to wear masks. Along with a handful of extra sanitization measures and promotion throughout the facilities, the goal is to move back to full on-site days when it is deemed safe.

Carroll County Schools is asking for everyone’s teamwork and patience as we work through these challenging times. Some materials and supplies are ordered but will be shipped at a later date than expected as schools across the country all are vying for resources.

The district asks anyone with school-specific questions to contact school administration or guidance departments. Nurses at the different schools are available to answer questions about COVID-19 exposure or contact.

More about the reopening plan can be found at https://www.ccpsd.k12.va.us/.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Study hints, can’t prove, survivor plasma fights COVID-19

Updated: 5 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Mayo Clinic researchers reported a strong hint that blood plasma from COVID-19 survivors helps other patients recover, but it’s not proof and some experts worry if, amid clamor for the treatment, they’ll ever get a clear answer.

News

Northam announces priorities for upcoming special session

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Hannah Smith
Governor Ralph Northam announced his administration’s priorities for the upcoming General Assembly special session.

News

Part of Greenway in Roanoke closed because of rain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Heavy rain has already fallen and more is expected.

News

80 years since the historic “Savannah hurricane” stalled over Virginia

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Chief Meteorologist Brent Watts
The storm struck Savannah, Georgia as a Category 2 hurricane on August 12th, then moved inland and slowed down days after landfall. The end result was a stalled tropical system over mountainous terrain.

Latest News

Entertainment

Liberty University cancels 2020 Scaremare

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The annual event was scheduled for weekends in October.

News

No foul play suspected in death of man found in van in Martinsville

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
The man was found behind a business August 1.

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See the list of dates announced so far.

Coronavirus

Downtown Lynchburg restaurant temporarily closes as employees get tested for COVID-19

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The restaurant did not say specifically when it would reopen, just that it would be closed for “a short period.”

News

Hometown Eats-Due South BBQ

Updated: 6 hours ago

Coronavirus

Percentage of positive COVID tests is down in Virginia

Updated: 7 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,316,037 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 7.2 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.3 percent reported Thursday.