Crash on US-220 in Roanoke Co. causing early-morning delays
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers can expect delays in Roanoke County Friday morning following a tractor trailer crash.
The crash happened on US-220, in the vicinity of the ramp from US-220; Business 220; VA 419S, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.
The north left lane is currently closed, and crews are working to clear the crash.
Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.