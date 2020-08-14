Crash on US-220 in Roanoke Co. causing early-morning delays

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers can expect delays in Roanoke County Friday morning following a tractor trailer crash.

The crash happened on US-220, in the vicinity of the ramp from US-220; Business 220; VA 419S, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The north left lane is currently closed, and crews are working to clear the crash.

