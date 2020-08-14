Advertisement

Crash on US-220 in Roanoke Co. causing early-morning delays

Stock graphic
Stock graphic(WCAX)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Drivers can expect delays in Roanoke County Friday morning following a tractor trailer crash.

The crash happened on US-220, in the vicinity of the ramp from US-220; Business 220; VA 419S, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

The north left lane is currently closed, and crews are working to clear the crash.

Early morning multi-vehicle accident on Route 220 N in Roanoke

Updated: 51 minutes ago
Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash early Friday on Route 220.

Hometown Eats: Due South BBQ in Christiansburg

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Josh Birch
There’s a spot in Christiansburg serving up mouth-watering barbecue that the locals and travelers can’t get enough of.

New move-in rules and procedures await Virginia Tech students’ return to campus

Updated: 1 hour ago
By Katey Roshetko
Instead of moving everyone in over the course of four days, move in will last 11 days with only about 700 students checking in each day.

Bedford delays school start, just days before students were supposed to return

Updated: 8 hours ago
The board didn't set a new first day of school for students, saying only that kids will come back sometime during the week of September 7.

State Police search for truck that hit teen pushing bike

Updated: 8 hours ago
By Taia White
Virginia State Police are searching for the truck that struck a 15-year-old boy pushing his bike along Bateman Bridge Road.

Police searching for those involved in Martinsville pharmacy break-in

Updated: 10 hours ago
By Taia White
Martinsville Police are searching for the people involved in the breaking and entering of the PATHS Community Pharmacy.

From COVID-19 to criminal justice reform, full calendar awaits Virginia lawmakers

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Joe Dashiell
Virginia lawmakers return to Richmond next week for a special session of the General Assembly. Their to-do list is long, with measures related to COVID-19, the state budget and criminal justice reform on the calendar.

Fallon Park Elementary construction almost complete

Updated: 11 hours ago
By Joe Dashiell
A school construction project more than three years in the making is almost finished. Phase three of construction at Fallon Park Elementary in the city of Roanoke should be complete early next month.

United Way of the NRV donates money for PPE

Updated: 12 hours ago
By Jen Cardone
On Thursday, the United Way of the New River Valley presented a check for $1,000 to Radford City Public Schools.

Fallon Park Elementary School Nearly Finished

Updated: 12 hours ago