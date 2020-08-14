Downtown Lynchburg restaurant temporarily closes as employees get tested for COVID-19

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A restaurant in downtown Lynchburg has temporarily closed as a safety precaution.

The owner and chef at RA Bistro, Alex Richardson, said in a Facebook post Friday some of his staff members may have been exposed to the coronavirus.

While staffers are awaiting test results, Richardson said they will use this time to deep clean and sanitize the facility, improve operations, and make sure anyone who may have been exposed gets tested.

The restaurant did not say specifically when it would reopen, just that it would be closed for “a short period.”

