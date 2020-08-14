Early morning multi-vehicle accident on Route 220 N in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Multiple vehicles were involved in a crash early Friday on Route 220.

According to a sergeant from the Roanoke City Police Department, the accident happened on Route 220 near the Electric Road exit.

No one was hurt.

Crews are working on clearing the road. There is no estimated time as to when all lanes will reopen.

