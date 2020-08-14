Fairfield’s “Helping Hands” market hands out produce

FAIRFIELD, Va. (WDBJ) - Although the sign makes it hard to miss, Fairfield Presbyterian Church’s “Helping Hands” market has a steady stream of customers

Pastor Helen Robertson – she goes by “Punker " -- is out front, passing over whatever produce a customer wants.

“We just decided that we wanted to be active in mission work and helping people in our community,” she explained.

It’s staffed by volunteers from the church, and even much of the food comes in that way.

“A lot of our things, peppers particularly, the squash and tomatoes,” Robertson said. “People just come and drop them off or they leave them by our door.”

The garden fare is supplemented with purchases by Pastor Robertson, using contributions.

“Earlier this morning,” she said, “Someone took a small pack of onions and gave us twenty dollars.”

It’s the second year for the market, though it looks a lot different thanks to social distancing.

“We set up our border, or barrier, of about six feet,” Robertson said, pointing at a small corral marked with rope on chairs.

And it serves a real need.

“Yeah,” she said. “Every Friday they come and this is what we do.”

Although, in the end, it’s about service more than food.

“It’s an outreach for helping people in more ways really than just vegetables and fruits,” said Robertson.

