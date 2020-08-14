Advertisement

Hometown Eats: Due South BBQ in Christiansburg

Ribs at Due South BBQ
Ribs at Due South BBQ(WDBJ7)
By Josh Birch
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 6:02 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - There’s a spot in Christiansburg serving up mouth-watering barbecue that the locals and travelers can’t get enough of. Since opening, Due South BBQ has been satisfying the people’s needs for smoked barbecue.

The owners of the place know a thing or two about barbecue, having moved to Virginia from South Carolina.

“In South Carolina people eat barbecue probably three to four meals a week,” said co-owner Marie March.

At Due South BBQ, they’re serving everything from smoked chicken and wings, to incredible ribs with a special glaze that will drive you wild.

They’re serving it all up with your choice of homemade sauces. One of the best sellers is called Sweet Brown and features an unlikely ingredient - root beer.

“My husband decided we were going to make some root beer floats that night for dessert, and I was mixing up a different sauce on the stove, and I decided to throw in one of the root beers,” said March. “It was like phenomenal.”

What else is phenomenal are the sides at Due South. One of the favorites is smoked taters, infusing potatoes with smoke and then adding butter and special seasoning.

“The seasoning they’re doing on it, the smoke flavor you get from it. Man, I’ll be back just for the potatoes if nothing else,” said WDBJ7′s Josh Birch.

You’ve also got to try out the banana pudding. It takes them more than 24 hours to make each batch!

Due South BBQ is located at 1465 Roanoke St, Christiansburg, VA 24073. Their phone number is (540) 381-2922.

If you’ve got a local restaurant Josh should check out next, send him an email at jbirch@wdbj7.com or connect with him on Facebook at Josh Birch WDBJ7.

