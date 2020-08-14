No foul play suspected in death of man found in van in Martinsville

MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators say they don’t suspect foul play in the death of a man found in a van.

About 5:30 p.m. August 1, deputies were called to a report of a man slumped over in a van behind a laundry business on Rives Road. Deputies found him dead.

An autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for the Western District of Virginia indicated no foul play.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at (276) 638-8751 or the Crimestoppers Program at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

