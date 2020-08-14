Oldest-living American to celebrate birthday on Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (Gray News) - The oldest-living American is getting ready to celebrate what may be her 116th birthday.

WBTV reports Hester McCardell Ford of Charlotte, North Carolina, was born on Aug. 15 either in 1904 or 1905. They’re not really sure. Birth records weren’t officially recorded then, so no one is sure which year she was born.

Ford has lived in Charlotte since 1953, and she has seen many changes in the city. She was born in Lancaster County, South Carolina, and was the youngest daughter of a farmer.

She is the mother of 12 children, and she has more than 120 great-great-grandchildren.

Here is video of Ford celebrating what may have been her 115th birthday last year.

The Charlotte Observer reports Ford’s family is hosting a drive-by celebration to mark the special occasion on Saturday.

Ford has credited her longevity to her Christian faith.

Guinness World Records lists Kane Tanaka of Japan as the oldest living person. She is 117 years old.

