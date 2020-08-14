Part of Greenway in Roanoke closed because of rain

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The section of the Greenway in the Wasena area of Roanoke between the Green Goat restaurant and River’s Edge Sports Complex is closed for the weekend.

Roanoke Parks says this is because of rain that’s already fallen as part of the current storm system and rain still expected.

The city asks the public to stay away from that section of Greenway and not go around locked gates.

Due to rain we've already received and more in the forecast, the section of greenway between the Green Goat and River's Edge is closed and will remain so over the weekend. For your safety, please do not go around the locked gates. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/C0ZtI6F0kP — Roanoke Parks (@PLAYRoanoke) August 14, 2020

