Part of Greenway in Roanoke closed because of rain

(WDBJ)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 2:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The section of the Greenway in the Wasena area of Roanoke between the Green Goat restaurant and River’s Edge Sports Complex is closed for the weekend.

Roanoke Parks says this is because of rain that’s already fallen as part of the current storm system and rain still expected.

The city asks the public to stay away from that section of Greenway and not go around locked gates.

