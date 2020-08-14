Advertisement

Percentage of positive COVID tests is down in Virginia

1,216 new cases reported
(WHSV)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 104,838 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Friday morning. That’s up from 103,622 reported Thursday, a 1,216-case increase, which is higher than the 1,101-case increase reported from Wednesday to Thursday.

4,235 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,370 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,363 reported Wednesday.

1,316,037 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.2 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.3 percent reported Thursday.

1,299 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Friday, up from Thursday’s 1,258, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 13,477 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

