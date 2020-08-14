Advertisement

Police search for suspects in Martinsville pharmacy break-in

Suspect in Martinsville pharmacy break-in
Suspect in Martinsville pharmacy break-in(Martinsville Police)
By Taia White
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 9:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Martinsville Police are searching for the suspect in the Break & Entering of the PATHS Community Pharmacy.

The incident happened on August 9 just before 1 a.m. at 1049 Brookdale St.

The suspect appeared to be wearing a blue hooded jacket, green pants, and boots..

Officers and investigators processed the scene for evidence and are asking anyone with information to contact them at 276-403-5330.

