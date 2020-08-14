Advertisement

Roanoke County Schools officials discuss HVAC changes due to pandemic

Roanoke County Public Schools facility crews are creating negative pressure isolation rooms for students who display COVID symptoms(WDBJ)
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 4:52 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) -

In a New Back to School segment, WDBJ7 takes a look at how our local school systems are handling HVAC matters and air flow.

Mark Kitta, Director of Facilities and Operations for Roanoke County Public Schools, said there are several changes he’s had to make to help with airflow, including in the isolation rooms in all schools, like the ones at Cave Spring Middle School.

A nurse’s office in Cave Spring Middle has been made into a makeshift isolation room, where students who display COVID symptoms, will sit and wait to be picked up. These rooms will be in all of the Roanoke County Public Schools. But to help keep germs from spreading to the rest of the building, the rooms will have negative pressure.

“With that door shut, and with us turning the exhaust fan on, we’re pulling air into this room, rather than pushing air out, that would make this room a negative,” Kitta said.

And as students exhale, that air will be pulled outside the building through an exhaust pipe.

But these isolation rooms aren't the only changes being made to airflow in Roanoke County Public Schools.

“Our operations and maintenance team has gone through and changed all the filters in all of the units in all of the schools, they’ve checked all of the air conditioning units, cleaned coils,” Kitta said.

The goal--to achieve maximum air circulation.

“Based on the size of the unit, based on the capacity of the unit, we’ve overall doubled the airflow that we have coming from the outside into the units,” Kitta said.

Crews will also open windows whenever possible.

“A constant airflow is what we want to see,” he explained.

Facility crews will be checking filters once a month and will change them out if needed. In the past, crews would only check once every three months.

