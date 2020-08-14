Southern Conference Postpones Fall Sports

Spartanburg, SC (WDBJ) -The Southern Conference became the latest FCS league to postpone fall sports on Thursday. The move affects the VMI Keydets who were scheduled to open the football season at Virginia on Friday night September 11th. The SoCon left the door open to play some non conference games but VMI will choose not to, leaving the Hoos to look for another opponent. The decision also affects Liberty’s schedule. The Flames were supposed to play Western Carolina in November.

