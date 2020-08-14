State Police search for truck that hit a boy pushing bike
Published: Aug. 13, 2020 at 10:23 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia State Police are searching for the truck that struck a 15-year-old boy pushing his bike along Bateman Bridge Road.
The incident happened in the 2100 block of Bateman Bridge Road near Jefferson Woods around 7:45 p.m.
The truck is described as a 2015-2017 white Ford 150. The pickup truck lost the passenger side mirror in the crash.
The boy’s injuries were not life threatening. He was treated and a released by medical workers.
Virginia State Police is asking anyone with information on the incident to contact them at 1-800-542-5959.
