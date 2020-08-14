Advertisement

Taubman Museum of Art moves 62nd Annual Sidewalk Art Show online

You watch virtual art studio tours on the Taubman's website and social media pages.
By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

The Taubman Museum of Art is taking their 62nd annual Sidewalk Art Show online this weekend.

Instead of on the downtown Roanoke streets, you can join the show on the Taubman website. Over two dozen artists will be giving an inside look into their home art galleries and studios and will be discussing their art process.

On Saturday, August 15th, at 6 p.m. and Sunday, August 16th, at 1 p.m., you can watch a video with these different clips here.

Artists will tune in when their segments are airing to keep it interactive.

“It has become a really beloved event in our community, so keeping that commitment and keeping that annual tradition going, I think, is really important during this uncertain time, but also for the artist,” Holly DiGangi, Deputy Director of Development for the Taubman, said.

The videos will be archived on the Taubman’s Facebook and YouTube pages.

