Wine grape harvest time coming

RAPHINE, Va. (WDBJ) - The end of August is wine grape harvest season, and local vineyards are looking at the effects of weather and COVID on their plans.

At Rockbridge Vineyards in Raphine, they generally harvest later than most, so they have a few weeks before they start picking.

But the owners say that the recent rains is not helping any, as the weather encourages fruit-destroying mildew and weeds that make maintenance and picking harder.

They’re also calculating the size of work crews needed in the context of social distancing, but figure that won’t be as big a problem.

