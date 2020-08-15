Advertisement

Census Bureau adds emails, phone calls to door-knocking

Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, census worker Jennifer Pope wears a mask and sits by ready to help at a U.S. Census walk-up counting site set up for Hunt County in Greenville, Texas, Friday, July 31, 2020.
Amid concerns of the spread of COVID-19, census worker Jennifer Pope wears a mask and sits by ready to help at a U.S. Census walk-up counting site set up for Hunt County in Greenville, Texas, Friday, July 31, 2020.(LM Otero | AP Photo/LM Otero)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:25 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — If you haven't filled out the 2020 census form yet, you may be getting an email, call or questionnaire in the mail asking you to answer the questions.

The U.S. Census Bureau said Friday it was sending out emails to homes in neighborhoods where the response rate was less than 50%. The email addresses were culled from contact information from state assistance programs and from commercial lists. The Census Bureau said it expects to send out 20 million emails, a first for a decennial census, as the agency enters the homestretch of the once-a-decade head count of every U.S. resident.

The 2020 census started for most U.S. residents in March, but some operations were interrupted by the pandemic.

The Census Bureau also said it was directing census-takers to call homes that haven't yet responded, using phone numbers from third-party purchased data, as well as sending out a seventh mailing that includes a paper questionnaire.

The extra efforts to reach out to homes that haven't yet responded to the 2020 census comes as up to 500,000 census-takers were sent out this week to knock on the doors of laggard households. As of Friday, 63.6% of households have responded to the 2020 census.

The extra push is coming as the Census Bureau is dealing with a shortened schedule for wrapping up the head count in the middle of a pandemic. The Census Bureau had asked Congress for deadline extensions that would have allowed it to finish the census at the end of October. With the request stalled in Congress, the Census Bureau said it would finish the count at the end of September.

Census-takers this year have to reach 8 million more homes than they did in 2010, and they have only six weeks instead of the 10 weeks they did a decade ago, according to an analysis by the Center for Urban Research at CUNY. Forty-eight senators, including Alaska’s two Republican senators, this week sent a letter to Senate and House leaders urging them to extend the deadlines.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National

Trump orders Chinese owner of TikTok to sell US assets

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
President Donald Trump on Friday gave the Chinese company ByteDance 90 days to divest itself of any assets used to support the popular TikTok app in the United States.

News

Spanish newscast August 14

Updated: 19 minutes ago
Spanish newscast August 14

News

State Police on-scene of fatal car crash in Amherst County

Updated: 37 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

News

Move-in begins at Virginia Tech

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Jen Cardone
At Virginia Tech, students are starting to make their way back on campus. Friday was the first of ten days for them to move back.

Latest News

News

Tractor-trailer accident closes lanes along I-581 in Roanoke

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

News

Unregulated skill games spur complaints of unfair competition

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Skill games continue to operate in Virginia, but machine distributors and the businesses that host the gambling devices are paying for the privilege. They also say they're facing unfair competition.

News

Roanoke-area groups come together to offer virtual COVID-19 Task Force

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Virtual learning plans present a handful of challenges for parents who are trying to effectively balance their own work with support for their kids during their remote process.

News

New section of greenway opens in northeast Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Northeast Roanoke has a new section of greenway. It’s about two-thirds of a mile long right now, but the Read Mountain Greenway will eventually connect with the Tinker Creek Greenway and the rest of the city.

News

Summer camp delivered to your door

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

New Greenway opens in northeast Roanoke

Updated: 3 hours ago
The greenway is located at the end of Blue Hills Drive in the city of Roanoke, and on-street parking is available.