ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke Fire-EMS says they are on-scene for a working fire in the 1200 block of 15th St. SE.

Crews were dispatched to the area around 4:45 p.m. Saturday and found smoke leaving the residential building.

Stay with WDBJ7 for updates.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.