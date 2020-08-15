Advertisement

Manhattan’s light display marking 9/11 back on

Social: The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns about the coronavirus.
Social: The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns about the coronavirus.(Source: WPIX/CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:44 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - New York’s annual light display honoring victims of 9/11 is back on, officials announced Saturday. They say health officials will supervise this year’s tribute to ensure workers’ safety amid concerns related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement that it is especially important this year to commemorate the lives lost and heroism displayed in the Sept. 11 attacks “as New Yorkers are once again called upon to face a common enemy.”

The announcement came days after the National September 11 Memorial & Museum canceled the Tribute in Light over concerns the coronavirus might spread among crews creating twin columns of light to represent the World Trade Center in the Manhattan sky.

Alice Greenwald, president and CEO of the 9/11 Memorial & Museum, thanked former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg, Cuomo and the Lower Manhattan Development Corporation “for their assistance in offsetting the increased costs associated with the health and safety considerations around the tribute this year.”

“This year, its message of hope, endurance and resilience are more important than ever,” she said in a statement.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

VDH and Bradley Free Clinic host drive-through immunization clinic

Updated: 19 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They gave out required and recommended vaccines to kids ahead of school.

News

New cadets move into VMI amidst pandemic

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This year's move-in day came with several changes.

News

Liberty's ACC opponents raise concerns following Freeze's comments

Updated: 57 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Anthony Romano reports

News

VMI move-in during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

Latest News

News

Immunization drive-through clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Depart of Health's Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District hosted this drive-through with the Bradley Free Clinic.

Sports

Liberty’s ACC football opponents express concern over Flames’ COVID-19 testing protocols

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
Head coach Hugh Freeze said no Liberty football players have been tested in more than two weeks.

News

Five exit safe after fire along 15th St. SE in Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Crews found smoke leaving a residential building in the 1200 block of 15th St. SE

News

Cleared: Crash causes delays along I-81S in Rockbridge Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The crash is located at 2.1 miles north of Exit 180

National

Texas testing drops, mirroring national trend

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The trend worries health experts who fear that Texas risks flying blind into the fall if it doesn't increase testing.

Coronavirus

More than 2,000 students, teachers and staff in quarantine after start of school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
Coronavirus outbreaks at schools in five states have forced students from classrooms and temporarily closed some schools.