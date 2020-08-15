Move-in begins at Virginia Tech

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) -

At Virginia Tech, students are starting to make their way back on campus. Friday was the first of ten days for them to move back.

This year the process is a little more organized chaos, as students book two hour appointments to come back. Only 802 of them moved in on first day.

“It feels a little different but the energy level is still very high,” said Frank Shushok, VP of Student Affairs. “You can’t imagine how exciting and energizing it is to see campus moving.”

Between uses, push carts are sanitized to limit the spread of germs and masks are on.

“Life doesn’t slow down, right? I guess you just kind of keep going,” said freshman Eddie Ozycz.

Although he and his mom had quite the time navigating steps on campus, both say they’re thrilled the school has opened back up.

“I know there’s going to be a lot of things that aren’t the typical college experience but I never had a college experience so it’s all new for me,” Ozycz said.

Once Ocycz gets everything in his new dorm, he like all on campus students, is required to get a COVID-19 test then stay isolated until the results come back.

“With everything related to public health the most important thing is that we motivate people to be on board with the practices that are going to make a difference,” Shushok said.

Collecting results from the COVID-19 test only takes about 24 hours. The university said it has expectations students will make good choices.

“If students make poor choices, we’ll address that at an individual level and we’ll use our university policies to hold them accountable,” Shushok said.

Ozycz’s mom, Linda, said she wasn’t concerned about sending her son to Tech.

“We’re thrilled that Virginia Tech has opened their schools to the students so they can have the experience of this hybrid learning,” she said. “These are bright kids and they’re going to follow the rules so they can stay here. I know they’re safer here than any place else.”

About 9,100 students are expected to move on campus before the start of class on Aug. 24. Last fall there were about 1,300 more students living at Virginia Tech. The number of students living on campus is smaller this year to follow public health guidelines and allow for physical distancing.

