New cadets move into VMI amidst pandemic

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -

Up in Lexington, the bags were rolling into the barracks.

Parents helped their kids, soon to be cadets, move into the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.

“Feel kind of anxious, a little nervous as well, but I’m excited to get into whatever I’m going to get into,” Andrew Hirneisen said about moving in. He drove with his family from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Andrew spent his Saturday moving into the barracks at VMI. Dropping his title as a high school student and taking on a new one--a rat, a cadet, or a fourth year, that’s what they call the freshmen at VMI.

“Thought about the military for a long time, ever since I was a kid,” Andrew said.

Following in the footsteps of his father Todd, who is in the Air Force.

Todd says he's proud of his son but not without the usual bittersweet feelings that come with move-in day.

“My wife is emotional. I’m going to miss him, you know what I mean, but, like we said this morning, it’s almost time to go, right, all the prep, it’s almost like, we’ve prepped as best we can, and it’s time to have him have an opportunity to go see what he can do here,” Todd said.

This move in-day for Andrew isn't exactly what he or most rats expected--before the pandemic hit.

All are required to wear masks and be health screened, and move-in day is taking place over the course of two weekend days.

“We have about 520 cadets who will be matriculating into VMI. This is something that we typically do in one day but because of the pandemic we’ve spread it out over two days,” Bill Wyatt, Director of Communications and Marketing for VMI, said.

To further help maintain distance, the cadets are meeting and checking in with administrators in three different buildings instead of one.

“Also, the matriculants are limited to just two guests,” Wyatt added.

No matter the changes, the fourth years say they’re ready to conquer what’s ahead.

“I’m honestly pretty excited, a little bit nervous, but mostly excited,” Daniel Lee, who moved into the barracks Saturday, said.

