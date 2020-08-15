Advertisement

New cadets move into VMI amidst pandemic

By Lindsay Cayne
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 7:27 PM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LEXINGTON, Va. (WDBJ) -

Up in Lexington, the bags were rolling into the barracks.

Parents helped their kids, soon to be cadets, move into the Virginia Military Institute in Lexington.

“Feel kind of anxious, a little nervous as well, but I’m excited to get into whatever I’m going to get into,” Andrew Hirneisen said about moving in. He drove with his family from Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

Andrew spent his Saturday moving into the barracks at VMI. Dropping his title as a high school student and taking on a new one--a rat, a cadet, or a fourth year, that’s what they call the freshmen at VMI.

“Thought about the military for a long time, ever since I was a kid,” Andrew said.

Following in the footsteps of his father Todd, who is in the Air Force.

Todd says he's proud of his son but not without the usual bittersweet feelings that come with move-in day.

“My wife is emotional. I’m going to miss him, you know what I mean, but, like we said this morning, it’s almost time to go, right, all the prep, it’s almost like, we’ve prepped as best we can, and it’s time to have him have an opportunity to go see what he can do here,” Todd said.

This move in-day for Andrew isn't exactly what he or most rats expected--before the pandemic hit.

All are required to wear masks and be health screened, and move-in day is taking place over the course of two weekend days.

“We have about 520 cadets who will be matriculating into VMI. This is something that we typically do in one day but because of the pandemic we’ve spread it out over two days,” Bill Wyatt, Director of Communications and Marketing for VMI, said.

To further help maintain distance, the cadets are meeting and checking in with administrators in three different buildings instead of one.

“Also, the matriculants are limited to just two guests,” Wyatt added.

No matter the changes, the fourth years say they’re ready to conquer what’s ahead.

“I’m honestly pretty excited, a little bit nervous, but mostly excited,” Daniel Lee, who moved into the barracks Saturday, said.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

VDH and Bradley Free Clinic host drive-through immunization clinic

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They gave out required and recommended vaccines to kids ahead of school.

News

Liberty's ACC opponents raise concerns following Freeze's comments

Updated: 55 minutes ago
WDBJ7's Anthony Romano reports

News

VMI move-in during pandemic

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

News

Immunization drive-through clinic

Updated: 1 hour ago
The Virginia Depart of Health's Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District hosted this drive-through with the Bradley Free Clinic.

Latest News

Sports

Liberty’s ACC football opponents express concern over Flames’ COVID-19 testing protocols

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
Head coach Hugh Freeze said no Liberty football players have been tested in more than two weeks.

News

Five exit safe after fire along 15th St. SE in Roanoke

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Crews found smoke leaving a residential building in the 1200 block of 15th St. SE

News

Cleared: Crash causes delays along I-81S in Rockbridge Co.

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The crash is located at 2.1 miles north of Exit 180

News

VDH: 105,750 total cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 2,381 deaths

Updated: 10 hours ago
There are 2,381 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,370 reported Friday.

News

Spanish newscast August 14

Updated: 21 hours ago
Spanish newscast August 14

News

Woman dies following Friday Amherst County crash

Updated: 21 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments