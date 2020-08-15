Advertisement

New section of greenway opens in northeast Roanoke

Roanoke Parks and Recreation has opened the first section of greenway in the northeast quadrant of the city.
Roanoke Parks and Recreation has opened the first section of greenway in the northeast quadrant of the city.(WDBJ7)
By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -Northeast Roanoke has a new section of greenway.

Roanoke Parks and Recreation recently opened the Read Mountain Greenway.

It’s about two-thirds of a mile long right now, but will eventually connect with the Tinker Creek Greenway and the rest of the city.

It includes beautiful vistas and a natural setting.

Renee Powers is Trails and Greenways Coordinator for Roanoke Parks and Recreation.

“It has amazing views of both Mill Mountain, McAfee Knob and Read Mountain,” Powers told WDBJ7, “and it’s really quiet out there.”

The greenway is located at the end of Blue Hills Drive in the city of Roanoke, and on-street parking is available.

