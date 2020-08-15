Roanoke-area groups come together to offer virtual COVID-19 Task Force

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke wants families to know they are standing with them as their kids head back to this new era of schooling during concerns over the pandemic.

Virtual learning plans present a handful of challenges for parents who are trying to effectively balance their own work with support for their kids during their remote process. The City of Roanoke has now put together a task force of local organizations to help host programs meant to assist families during the school day.

Partnerships with the following groups will result in the establishment of day programs when school starts August 31:

-United Way of Roanoke Valley (UWRV)

-Kidsoar

-YMCA

-Boys and Girls Club of SW Virginia

-Goodwill

-Imagine Me Mentor

-Blue Ridge Behavioral Health

-West End Center

-Science Center of Western Virginia

-Cafe Arts

-Sisters for Change

A $2 million designated from CARES Act Recovery Funds will be used to help at least 600 kids in the city, according to the Roanoke Office of Community Engagement.

Applications from parents and caregivers can be submitted through http://smart2start.org/ beginning late next week.

