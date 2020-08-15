Advertisement

Roanoke-area groups come together to offer virtual COVID-19 Task Force

Virtual learning plans present a handful of challenges for parents who are trying to effectively balance their own work with support for their kids during their remote process.
(WDBJ)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 8:16 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The City of Roanoke wants families to know they are standing with them as their kids head back to this new era of schooling during concerns over the pandemic.

Virtual learning plans present a handful of challenges for parents who are trying to effectively balance their own work with support for their kids during their remote process. The City of Roanoke has now put together a task force of local organizations to help host programs meant to assist families during the school day.

Partnerships with the following groups will result in the establishment of day programs when school starts August 31:

-United Way of Roanoke Valley (UWRV)

-Kidsoar

-YMCA

-Boys and Girls Club of SW Virginia

-Goodwill

-Imagine Me Mentor

-Blue Ridge Behavioral Health

-West End Center

-Science Center of Western Virginia

-Cafe Arts

-Sisters for Change

A $2 million designated from CARES Act Recovery Funds will be used to help at least 600 kids in the city, according to the Roanoke Office of Community Engagement.

Applications from parents and caregivers can be submitted through http://smart2start.org/ beginning late next week.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Unregulated skill games spur complaints of unfair competition

Updated: 16 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Skill games continue to operate in Virginia, but machine distributors and the businesses that host the gambling devices are paying for the privilege. They also say they're facing unfair competition.

News

New section of greenway opens in northeast Roanoke

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Northeast Roanoke has a new section of greenway. It’s about two-thirds of a mile long right now, but the Read Mountain Greenway will eventually connect with the Tinker Creek Greenway and the rest of the city.

News

Summer camp delivered to your door

Updated: 1 hour ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

New Greenway opens in northeast Roanoke

Updated: 1 hours ago
The greenway is located at the end of Blue Hills Drive in the city of Roanoke, and on-street parking is available.

Latest News

News

Taubman online street fair

Updated: 1 hours ago
The videos will be archived on the Taubman's Facebook and YouTube pages.

News

Are illegal games fueling unfair competition

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Joe Dashiell reports

News

Roanoke Gun Violence Task Force Friday virtual

Updated: 1 hours ago
Roanoke Gun Violence Task Force Friday virtual

News

Tech students back in Blacksburg

Updated: 1 hours ago
WDBJ7's Jen Cardone reports

News

Roanoke County schools work to improve HVAC systems

Updated: 3 hours ago

News

Webinar hosted for tips and information about realtor safety

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Michael Alachnowicz
The session comes less than two months after a realtor was attacked near Smith Mountain Lake.