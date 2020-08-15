Advertisement

Tractor-trailer accident closes lanes along I-581 in Roanoke

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 14, 2020 at 9:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The northbound center lane and southbound left shoulder and left lane have all been reopened, according to VDOT.

EARLIER: Multiple lanes are closed along I-581 Friday night following a tractor-trailer accident about one mile south of Exit 3E-Roanoke.

According to VDOT, the north left lane, shoulder and center lane are closed, along with the south left shoulder and left lane.

Stay with WDBJ7 for developments.

