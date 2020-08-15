Unregulated skill games spur complaints of unfair competition

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -The large yellow label on the side of a skill game tells you the state is taking its cut.

$1200 per machine, per month.

But there are other locations nearby, where machines are still unregulated.

“We have other locations in Roanoke that are not paying the tax,” said machine distributor Dan Switzer. “They’re running illegal games up and down the street, and we have not been able to get to the source to have the games stopped.”

State lawmakers threatened to outlaw the machines earlier this year, but an amendment proposed by Governor Ralph Northam and approved by the General Assembly allowed them to stay for another year. State revenues would go to a COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The law limits the skill games to truck stops and businesses with ABC licenses.

But owners hosting the regulated machines say they’re frustrated by what they consider to be unfair competition, and by the loss of tax revenues to the state and local governments.

Dharmendra Patel is with the Asian American Business Owners Association, which represents 200 convenience stores in southwest Virginia.

“This store is paying all of the taxes,” Patel said. “Next door they are not, and this store is losing the revenue opportunity from that store.”

“Maybe 60, 70 percent are regulated and 25 to 30 percent I can say they are not regulating,” said One Stop Market owner Atul Patel, “and then it’s losing revenue for the state.”

The Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority administers the provisions of the legislation and licenses the machines. On Friday, a spokesperson said the agency works with local law enforcement and prosecutors when they receive complaints about illegal games, whether or not they have an ABC license.

A distributor could face a civil penalty of up to $50,000 dollars for violating the law.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.