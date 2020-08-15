Advertisement

VDH: 105,750 total cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 2,381 deaths

(Graytv)
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 9:01 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 105,750 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Saturday morning. That’s up from 104,838 reported Friday.

4,302 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,381 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,370 reported Friday.

1,332,938 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.1 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.2 percent reported Friday.

1,271 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Saturday, down from Friday’s 1,299, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 13,694 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Spanish newscast August 14

Updated: 10 hours ago
Spanish newscast August 14

News

Car crash in Amherst County kills one

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

News

Move-in begins at Virginia Tech

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Jen Cardone
At Virginia Tech, students are starting to make their way back on campus. Friday was the first of ten days for them to move back.

News

Cleared: Tractor-trailer accident closes lanes along I-581 in Roanoke

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Stay with WDBJ7 for developments

Latest News

News

Unregulated skill games spur complaints of unfair competition

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Skill games continue to operate in Virginia, but machine distributors and the businesses that host the gambling devices are paying for the privilege. They also say they're facing unfair competition.

News

Roanoke-area groups come together to offer COVID-19 Task Force

Updated: 12 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Virtual learning plans present a handful of challenges for parents who are trying to effectively balance their own work with support for their kids during their remote process.

News

New section of greenway opens in northeast Roanoke

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Joe Dashiell
Northeast Roanoke has a new section of greenway. It’s about two-thirds of a mile long right now, but the Read Mountain Greenway will eventually connect with the Tinker Creek Greenway and the rest of the city.

News

Summer camp delivered to your door

Updated: 13 hours ago
WDBJ7's Ashley Boles reports

News

New Greenway opens in northeast Roanoke

Updated: 13 hours ago
The greenway is located at the end of Blue Hills Drive in the city of Roanoke, and on-street parking is available.

News

Taubman online street fair

Updated: 13 hours ago
The videos will be archived on the Taubman's Facebook and YouTube pages.