VDH and Bradley Free Clinic host drive-through immunization clinic

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -

Kids were able to safely get their vaccines Saturday at a Drive-Through Immunization Clinic.

The Virginia Depart of Health’s Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District hosted this drive-through with the Bradley Free Clinic. It took place outside of the Roanoke City Health Department on Williamson Road.

Children of all ages could come and get vaccines required and recommended for school.

“We’ve noticed that vaccine rates across the state of Virginia are down because, just like everyone, parents aren’t able to take children to their regular appointments and check ups,” Jerryanne West, Immunization Nurse Supervisor for the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District, said.

West says the drive-through has had a good turnout, especially considering the rainy weather.

