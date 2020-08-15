Advertisement

Waves of heavy rain will lead to flash flooding today.

Localized flash flooding possible again today with slow-moving storms
By Meteorologist Christian Johansen
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued and will continue until midnight tonight. A warm front will lift into Virginia as a back door cold front slides in from the Northeast.This will lead to widespread showers today with storms developing this afternoon. Significant rainfall is possible as waves of moderate to heavy rain move in through the day. Widespread 1-2″ of rain is possible with locally higher amounts of 3-5″ from Saturday through daybreak Sunday. This could be enough to send streams out of their banks.

A flash flood watch is in effect until midnight.
A flash flood watch is in effect until midnight.(Grey)

SATURDAY

After days and days of scattered storms with localized downpours, the ground is very saturated and it won’t take much more water to cause runoff and flash flooding. The atmosphere is very humid which means the clouds are also full of water. Any storms could produce 1-2″ of rain per hour. High will likely be in the mid to lower 70s.

Monitor creeks and streams if you live along them as rises can occur quickly during heavy rain events. Also be aware traffic may be slower, adding extra time for any commute.

Areas along the VA/NC border up to the 460 corridor have an increased risk of flooding Saturday.
Areas along the VA/NC border up to the 460 corridor have an increased risk of flooding Saturday.(WDBJ7)

SUNDAY

Models continue to trend drier for Sunday as the low pressure system slowly exits east. This should lead to a diminishing flood threat with breaks of sunshine during the late afternoon. A few showers are possible, but nothing widespread. Afternoon highs remain in the upper 70s to low 80s Sunday afternoon.

The flood risk increases Saturday into Saturday night as several rounds of heavy rain moves in.
The flood risk increases Saturday into Saturday night as several rounds of heavy rain moves in.(WDBJ7)

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Monday and Tuesday will offer a nice little break in the extremely humid air over our area. Dew points are expected to drop during the beginning of the week with plentiful sunshine. We only have an isolated chance for a few showers and storms.

WEDNESDAY

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds early Wednesday with an increasing chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. Our high warms into the lower 80s with more clouds in the afternoon.

THE TROPICS

Tropical storm Kyle formed off the east coast of Virginia Friday afternoon and will likely move quickly away from land and become a “fish storm” with no impacts on the U.S. mainland.

Tropical Storm Josephine was named in the Atlantic Thursday making it the earliest “J” storm since the 2005 season when Juan formed at the end of August. The storm is expected to move toward the Bahamas before making a quick turn to the north and getting weaker. Get the latest Interactive Map and more in our HURRICANE CENTER.

Tropical storm Kyle formed off the Virginia coast Friday and should quickly move away from land
Tropical storm Kyle formed off the Virginia coast Friday and should quickly move away from land(WDBJ)

