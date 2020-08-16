Advertisement

Chief: Protesters vandalize Minneapolis police precinct

Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo listens to a question from the media where he discussed police reforms, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Minneapolis.
Minneapolis Police Chief Medaria Arradondo listens to a question from the media where he discussed police reforms, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 in Minneapolis.(AP Photo/Jim Mone)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The police chief of Minneapolis says protesters have vandalized a precinct office and targeted officers with fireworks.

Chief Medaria Arradondo says demonstrators marched to the 5th Precinct on Saturday night and vandalized the exterior of the building.

Arradondo says protesters also targeted officers with “commercial grade fireworks.”

In a statement, the chief says “This unlawful and senseless behavior will not be tolerated.”

He says those who hijack peaceful protests “will be prosecuted to the full extent lawfully.”

The 5th Precinct saw rioting in the wake of George Floyd’s death in Minneapolis.

Protesters burned down the 3rd Precinct building.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

House Democrats summon postal leaders to hearing on mail delays

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.

News

One dead, one in hospital after report of overturned canoe in Dan River

Updated: 26 minutes ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the area near the MLK Bridge

National

Lightning sparks new wildfires across California

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A rare summer thunderstorm brought lightning that sparked several small blazes in Northern California early Sunday and stoked a huge forest fire that has forced hundreds of people from their homes north of Los Angeles.

National

Telephone service begins between UAE and Israel amid deal

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Telephone service between the United Arab Emirates and Israel has begun as the two countries opened diplomatic ties.

Latest News

National Politics

White House’s Meadows says he accepts Harris eligible for VP

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said Sunday he accepts that Sen. Kamala Harris is eligible to serve as vice president.

National

Texas National Guard soldier dies in training at Fort Hood

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The Texas Military Department says a Texas Army National Guard soldier has died during a training exercise at Fort Hood.

National

Police: Multiple people shot, some fatally, in separate Cincinnati shootings

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Police in Cincinnati said multiple people were shot at separate locations.

National

‘My baby didn’t deserve this’: Mother shares heartbreak after 5-year-old fatally shot in N.C.

Updated: 2 hours ago
A family is grieving for a 5-year-old boy who was shot to death in North Carolina.

National

Josephine weakens, Kyle no longer a tropical storm

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Josephine weakened to a tropical depression Sunday morning and the system named Kyle became a post-tropical cyclone, forecasters said.

Coronavirus

FDA authorizes quick, inexpensive saliva-based COVID-19 test

Updated: 7 hours ago
If getting a nasal swab to test for COVID-19 makes you cringe, here’s some good news: a quick, inexpensive test could use your saliva instead.