Cool and cloudy conditions linger today

SUNDAY

An area of low pressure continues to exit the region and move to the Northeast. A few showers are possible, but nothing widespread. Clouds could start to decrease becoming mostly cloudy later this afternoon. Highs area wide should be in the 70s.

MONDAY & TUESDAY

Monday and Tuesday will offer a nice little break in the extremely humid air over our area. Dew points are expected to drop during the beginning of the week with plentiful sunshine. Highs return to the low to mid 80s.

A front brings a short break in humidity to start the week. (Grey)

WEDNESDAY

We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds early Wednesday with an increasing chance of showers and storms during the afternoon. Our high warms into the lower 80s with more clouds in the afternoon.

THE TROPICS

Tropical storm Kyle formed off the east coast of Virginia Friday afternoon and will likely move quickly away from land and become a “fish storm” with no impacts on the U.S. mainland.

Tropical Storm Josephine was named in the Atlantic Thursday making it the earliest “J” storm since the 2005 season when Juan formed at the end of August. The storm is expected to move toward the Bahamas before making a quick turn to the north and getting weaker. Get the latest Interactive Map and more in our HURRICANE CENTER.