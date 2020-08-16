Advertisement

Coronavirus cases up in Virginia, death toll remains at 2,381

(CDC)
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 9:36 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 106,687 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Sunday morning. That’s up from 105,750 reported Saturday.

4,388 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

There are 2,381 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, the same amount reported Saturday.

1,349,460 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.2 percent positive rate over the last week, up from the 7.1 percent reported Saturday.

1,184 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Sunday, down from Saturday’s 1,271, with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19. 13,783 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

