Former University of Lynchburg president reflects on 19-year tenure

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - All smiles - that’s what former University of Lynchburg president Kenneth Garren is after retiring from the university after 19 years.

“I loved the students, I loved the institution, and that the final decision for me is what would be the impact of whatever we would do on students,” said Garren.

Garren got his start with the university in 2001 when it was known as Lynchburg College.

However, Garren says he wanted to change the name to be more reflective of what the place actually was, which led to the decision to become the University of Lynchburg.

“It’s almost an integrity thing. Tell people what you are. Tell people what you are. Use a name that really describes you,” said Garren.

For Garren, being the president especially meant looking out for the students.

Between going to lacrosse games or busting a move at the Hornet Hop, Garren says students were always his priority.

“To me, students are number one. They were what was important. That was what we were there for. We weren’t there to be heroes or to earn a lot of money, we were there to prepare students for their careers,” said Garren.

But despite a global pandemic clashing with his last days in Lynchburg, Garren says it only felt right that it happened to him before he left.

“It really felt important for me to be there when the school needed me, and so, rather than [his last days at the university] being tarnished, it really gave me the opportunity to show even more what we could do as a university,” said Garren.

And now with his 59th wedding anniversary with his wife Sheila coming up, Garren has a good motto for the days ahead:

“I don’t want to, I don’t have to, you can’t make me, I’m retired!”

