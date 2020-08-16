Advertisement

One dead, one in hospital after report of overturned canoe in Dan River

Emergency crews responded shortly after 1 p.m. to the area near the MLK Bridge
(WRDW)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 16, 2020 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - One victim is dead after reports that a canoe overturned in the Dan River near the MLK Bridge.

Crews responded to the area shortly after 1 p.m. and were able to locate the victim using Danville Life Saving Crew rescue boat operations.

According to Danville Police, one person is also being treated at SOVAH after self-rescuing themselves from the river following the incident.

The Danville Life Saving Crew, Danville Fire Department and the Department of Wildlife Resources all responded to the scene. Officials from the Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries and Danville Police Department are now working to gather more about the case.

Danville Fire asks everyone to please monitor river conditions before entering the water with the help of the U.S. Geological Survey website to determine current flows and river levels, while also wearing a proper personal flotation device at all times.

