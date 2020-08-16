Advertisement

SW Virginians pitch in as Isaias cleanup continues

Line servicer Greg Boksa poses with his team. The seven man group has been helping get the lights back on from Delaware to New York.
Line servicer Greg Boksa poses with his team. The seven man group has been helping get the lights back on from Delaware to New York.(WDBJ7 photo)
By Eric Miller
Published: Aug. 15, 2020 at 8:27 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Up and down the east coast, it was lights out when Tropical Storm Isaias hit earlier this month. The storm wasn’t the most powerful ever hit the area, but it was one of the most destructive: millions were left in the dark as the tropical storm picked apart the power grid.

10 days later, guys like Greg Boksa are still there, lending a hand.  

“We’re out here doing everything,” he said, “Changing poles, putting up wire, everything.”

Boksa is a line servicer for Appalachian Power, one of 45 workers the company sent to help with cleanup. The Virginia native and his crew have been on the road since last Wednesday, chasing Isaias and its damage from Delaware to New York.  

“We got six [on our team], plus a foreman,” he said.

The 25-year line crew veteran says the damage they’ve seen has been extensive, almost as bad his last trip to the area.

“When Sandy come up through here, we come back up here and worked. And it was a lot like Sandy,” said Boksa.

“Mostly it’s been larger trees. Couple areas, I didn’t see any trees, just looked like the wind took the poles down,” said Billy Martin, a line crew supervisor and part of anther Appalachian Power team in the New York area.

His team has been fixing poles, wires and transformers, most recently in Queens.

“I’m ready to come home,” he said with a laugh. “I think everybody’s had about enough.”

But Martin says after 10 days in the field, their work still isn’t done, and they’ll be here however long it takes.  

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

VDH and Bradley Free Clinic host drive-through immunization clinic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
They gave out required and recommended vaccines to kids ahead of school.

News

New cadets move into VMI amidst pandemic

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Lindsay Cayne
This year's move-in day came with several changes.

News

Liberty's ACC opponents raise concerns following Freeze's comments

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Anthony Romano reports

News

VMI move-in during pandemic

Updated: 2 hours ago
WDBJ7's Lindsay Cayne reports

Latest News

News

Immunization drive-through clinic

Updated: 2 hours ago
The Virginia Depart of Health's Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District hosted this drive-through with the Bradley Free Clinic.

Sports

Liberty’s ACC football opponents express concern over Flames’ COVID-19 testing protocols

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Anthony Romano
Head coach Hugh Freeze said no Liberty football players have been tested in more than two weeks.

News

Five exit safe after fire along 15th St. SE in Roanoke

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
Crews found smoke leaving a residential building in the 1200 block of 15th St. SE

News

Cleared: Crash causes delays along I-81S in Rockbridge Co.

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By Eddie Callahan
The crash is located at 2.1 miles north of Exit 180

News

VDH: 105,750 total cases of coronavirus in Virginia, 2,381 deaths

Updated: 12 hours ago
There are 2,381 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up from the 2,370 reported Friday.

News

Spanish newscast August 14

Updated: 23 hours ago
Spanish newscast August 14