SW Virginians pitch in as Isaias cleanup continues

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Up and down the east coast, it was lights out when Tropical Storm Isaias hit earlier this month. The storm wasn’t the most powerful ever hit the area, but it was one of the most destructive: millions were left in the dark as the tropical storm picked apart the power grid.

10 days later, guys like Greg Boksa are still there, lending a hand.

“We’re out here doing everything,” he said, “Changing poles, putting up wire, everything.”

Boksa is a line servicer for Appalachian Power, one of 45 workers the company sent to help with cleanup. The Virginia native and his crew have been on the road since last Wednesday, chasing Isaias and its damage from Delaware to New York.

“We got six [on our team], plus a foreman,” he said.

The 25-year line crew veteran says the damage they’ve seen has been extensive, almost as bad his last trip to the area.

“When Sandy come up through here, we come back up here and worked. And it was a lot like Sandy,” said Boksa.

“Mostly it’s been larger trees. Couple areas, I didn’t see any trees, just looked like the wind took the poles down,” said Billy Martin, a line crew supervisor and part of anther Appalachian Power team in the New York area.

His team has been fixing poles, wires and transformers, most recently in Queens.

“I’m ready to come home,” he said with a laugh. “I think everybody’s had about enough.”

But Martin says after 10 days in the field, their work still isn’t done, and they’ll be here however long it takes.

