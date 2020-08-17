Advertisement

COVID-related hospitalizations drop in Virginia

Percentage of positive new-case tests also drops
(Pexels)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 9:04 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health is reporting 107,421 total cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth as of Monday morning. That’s up from 106,687 reported Sunday, a 734-case increase, which is a smaller increase than the 937 new cases reported from Saturday to Sunday.

4,405 of the overall cases are considered “probable.”

Click here for all the numbers and breakdowns.

There are 2,385 recorded coronavirus-related deaths in the commonwealth, up four from 2,381 reported Saturday and Sunday.

1,369,037 PCR (polymerase chain reaction) tests have been conducted, with a 7.0 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.2 percent reported Sunday.

1,173 people across Virginia are hospitalized as of Monday with confirmed or test-pending cases of COVID-19, down from Sunday’s 1,184. 13,827 COVID patients have been released from hospitals in Virginia since the beginning of the pandemic. That’s according to the Virginia Hospital and Healthcare Association, which gets a daily report from hospitals around the commonwealth.

These hospital numbers are different from those reported by VDH, which only gathers hospitalization status at the time each case is investigated by VDH, and is an underrepresentation of Virginia hospitalizations.

COVID-19: What you need to know about the coronavirus

Any new confirmed cases from health departments throughout the state the rest of the day won’t show up until at least the following day on the state list, as the official numbers are only updated once a day, with a 5 p.m. cutoff each day for new cases to be reflected on the next day’s list.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

Pelosi calls House back into session to vote on Postal Service bill

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling the House back into session over the crisis at the U.S. Postal Service, setting up a political showdown amid growing concerns that the Trump White House is trying to undermine the agency ahead of the election.

Coronavirus

Pepperoni shortage is driving up price for small pizzerias

Updated: 55 minutes ago
The pandemic has left shortages in items ranging from toilet paper to disinfectant wipes and even coins, but if you’re a pizza lover, the coronavirus-related shortage of pepperoni may be even more troubling.

National Politics

Milwaukee misses Democratic convention: ‘It is a gut punch’

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Organizers were eager to tell the story of a resilient, post-industrial city that is home to thriving, diverse neighborhoods, a vibrant restaurant scene and a growing tech industry.

Coronavirus

Pandemic reshaping air travel as carriers struggle

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Surveys indicate that instead of growing comfortable with air travel, more people are becoming skeptical about it.

Latest News

Coronavirus

FDA approves new saliva test as US passes 170,000 coronavirus deaths

Updated: 6 hours ago
There may be a breakthrough in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. The Food and Drug Administration has granted emergency use authorization for a saliva test.

National

New saliva test as COVID cases pass 170K

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
Good news for people who are leery about a nasal swab test for Covid-19.

Coronavirus

Politics slows flow of US virus funds to local public health

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Since the pandemic began, Congress has set aside trillions of dollars to ease the crisis. A joint Kaiser Health News and Associated Press investigation finds that many communities with big outbreaks have spent little of that federal money on local public health departments.

Coronavirus

Quarantine requirements may delay return to in-person school

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
As states around the country require visitors from areas with high rates of coronavirus infections to quarantine upon arrival, children taking end-of-summer vacations to hot spots are facing the possibility of being forced to skip the start of in-person learning at their schools.

National Politics

Pelosi to call House back into session to vote on USPS bill

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The House Oversight and Reform Committee said it wants to hear from new Postmaster General Louis DeJoy and from the chair of the Postal Service board of governors, Robert Duncan.

National

Pelosi wants House Democrats back in Washington to vote on the Delivering for America Act

Updated: 11 hours ago
|
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi wants House Democrats back in Washington this week to vote on the Delivering for America Act.