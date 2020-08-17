Advertisement

Groups join to conserve Appalachian Trail, build related resources

Due to the progress of these discussions, the Conservancy is now able to acquire high-priority lands near the Trail in both Virginia and West Virginia. “These tracts will create buffers for designated Wilderness Areas and safeguard climate resilient habitats,” adds the joint release
(WHSV)
By Eddie Callahan
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:33 PM EDT
(WDBJ) - In an effort to manage and protect the Appalachian Trail, along with develop other public land projects, the Appalachian Trail Conservancy, The Conservation Fund and Mountain Valley Pipeline have announced a joint conservation stewardship agreement.

Mountain Valley Pipeline has pledged up to $19.5 million for the Conservancy to use to protect land along the Trail corridor and aid outdoor recreation-based economies in both Virginia, and West Virginia. This accounts for the largest funding package in the Conservancy’s history to benefit conservation efforts in a single geographic area, according to the joint release by the three groups. Public natural resources throughout the region near the Appalachian Trail, such as the Jefferson National Forest, will also benefit from this pledge.

“The Conservancy’s mission to protect, manage, and advocate for the Appalachian National Scenic Trail aligns with MVP’s desire to identify sustainable solutions that address MVP’s potential impacts and enhance conservation efforts in the region for the future,” said Diana Charletta, President and COO, EQM Midstream Partners, operator of MVP.

This group initiative follows Mountain Valley’s outreach from over a year ago to the Conservancy, the Fund and numerous other stakeholders trying to gain assistance identifying and developing sustainability efforts complementing MVP’s infrastructure project. The Conservancy has initially raised concerns over the potential impacts from the project, but accepted MVP’s invitation to work together and develop solutions.

“There is no relationship between this voluntary agreement and the various federal or state permitting decisions, and Mountain Valley will continue working directly with the agencies to fully address their concerns related to the places, resources, and public values for which they are responsible. Similarly, the Conservancy will continue to engage in the federal permitting process, as it has previously done.

Recognizing the societal controversy regarding natural gas infrastructure projects, Mountain Valley is demonstrating its willingness to acknowledge its potential impacts, as well as its responsibility to be a good corporate citizen. The agreement among Mountain Valley, the Conservancy, and the Fund will result in thousands of acres protected in perpetuity, an enhanced Trail experience, and support for communities in Virginia and West Virginia.”

