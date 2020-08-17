Grown Here at Home: Want free produce? The Giving Garden in Salem will help you out

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - The Giving Garden in Salem has seen a major transformation since March! It’s grown tremendously.

“For those who believe, I know the first thing that went up was thank you, God Almighty for blessing this garden,” said Amazetta Anderson, master food volunteer with Virginia Cooperative Extension.

“It has just been such a blessing. Being able to see this produce coming up and being able to give it to people can use it, can cook it, can serve it to their families,” explained Rachel Burks with Virginia Cooperative Extension.

The garden is giving people like Lu Vest hope.

“It means a lot. It’s been a long time since I’ve had anything fresh. This is gonna be great,” she said.

Every Monday from 10 a.m. to noon during the growing season, stop by the Salem Food Pantry, and there will be a group of people there to load you up with some good stuff.

“The garden and the pantry have partnered with Virginia Cooperative Extension’s Family Nutrition program to provide information on cooking, on healthy eating to people as they come out here and get their produce. And I think what’s so neat about this is people not only get the food, but they can also think about what’s a different way I can cook this. They leave not just with the produce, but with the information and the empowerment to go and cook it and serve it for themselves and their families,” Rachel said.

There are no income requirements. So, come on out and let ‘em bless you!

“You can come every week. We’d love to see you. We’ll provide different information and cooking tips each week, and of course, all of our staples from the garden as we have them,” Rachel said.

If you want to volunteer with The Giving Garden, send them a message on Facebook. They’ll be happy to have you.

