Lynchburg man wins $150,000 top prize off scratch ticket

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man is $150,000 richer after scratching a winning lottery ticket.

Realtor Lonnie Maines was on his way to meet with a client when he stopped at the Apple Market on Boonsboro Road. Maines decided to buy a $150,000 Cash Chaser Virginia Lottery scratcher, according to lottery officials.

He scratched the ticket while waiting for his client, only to realize he had won the game’s top prize.

“I had to pretty much bottle up my emotions and go about my business,” Maines told Lottery officials.

The $150,000 Cash Chaser game has prizes ranging from $5 to $150,000. The odds of winning the top prize are 1 in 1,305,600. The odds of winning any prize are 1 in 4.29.

The Virginia Lottery said this is the second top prize claimed in the game, meaning there is only one left.

“It feels amazing,” Maines said as he redeemed his winning ticket. “I think I’m still in shock!”

