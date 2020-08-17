Lynchburg PD launches online reporting tool

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has launched an online tool that will allow people to report some non-emergency crimes.

The Police 2 Citizen (P2C) website gives residents the ability to file reports of theft (except theft of firearms or prescription drugs), theft from vehicle (except theft of firearms or prescription drugs), vandalism and vandalism to a vehicle.

After filing an online report, the person will receive an incident report number that can be used to check the status of the reporting, according to the LPD.

The tool is an automated system which is not monitored 24/7, so the LPD wants to remind residents to call 911 in case of emergency.

"We are excited to implement P2C here at the LPD because it provides another avenue for our community to file reports without having to call or come to the PD, which has become critically important during this pandemic," Chief Ryan Zuidema said. "Our goal with P2C is to provide members of our community with another direct line of contact to their police department as well as additional transparency."

For help on filling a report online, you can watch the video tutorial below:

