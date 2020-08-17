Advertisement

Lynchburg PD launches online reporting tool

(WDBJ7)
By Sarah Irby
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 1:52 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department has launched an online tool that will allow people to report some non-emergency crimes.

The Police 2 Citizen (P2C) website gives residents the ability to file reports of theft (except theft of firearms or prescription drugs), theft from vehicle (except theft of firearms or prescription drugs), vandalism and vandalism to a vehicle.

After filing an online report, the person will receive an incident report number that can be used to check the status of the reporting, according to the LPD.

The tool is an automated system which is not monitored 24/7, so the LPD wants to remind residents to call 911 in case of emergency.

"We are excited to implement P2C here at the LPD because it provides another avenue for our community to file reports without having to call or come to the PD, which has become critically important during this pandemic," Chief Ryan Zuidema said. "Our goal with P2C is to provide members of our community with another direct line of contact to their police department as well as additional transparency." 

For help on filling a report online, you can watch the video tutorial below:

Copyright 2020 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

North Carolina man killed in Grayson County crash

Updated: 5 minutes ago
The driver ran off a road and hit a tree.

Coronavirus

Ten more inmates test positive for COVID-19 at Roanoke City Jail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The sheriff’s office said 389 inmates were tested on August 14, ten of whom tested positive.

Lottery

Lynchburg man wins $150,000 top prize off scratch ticket

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sarah Irby
The Virginia Lottery said this is the second top prize claimed in the game, meaning there is only one more left.

Forecast

Mostly Sunny with Isolated Showers and Storms this Afternoon

Updated: 2 hours ago

Latest News

Crime

Roanoke Police investigating early Sunday shooting

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
Police say injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Education

School districts announce dates for students to start fall semester

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
See the list of dates announced so far.

Safety

Coast Guard rescues 6 after boat overturns in Atlantic

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
The US. Coast Guard has rescued six people after a boat overturned off the coast of Virginia.

Local

Lynchburg Police investigating crash involving department vehicles

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Sarah Irby
Two LPD vehicles crashed on Lakeside Drive just before 3 Monday morning.

News

Grown Here at Home: Want Free Produce? The Giving Garden in Salem Will Help You Out

Updated: 5 hours ago

Coronavirus

COVID-related hospitalizations drop in Virginia

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By Pat Thomas
1,369,037 PCR tests have been conducted, with a 7.0 percent positive rate over the last week, down from the 7.2 percent reported Sunday.