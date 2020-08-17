Advertisement

Lynchburg Police investigating crash involving department vehicles

By Sarah Irby
Aug. 17, 2020
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a crash that happened early Monday morning involving two LPD vehicles.

The vehicles crashed on Lakeside Drive near Moorman Drive just before 3 a.m. No other vehicles were involved.

One LPD officer was taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer N. Hertzog at 434-455-6047.

