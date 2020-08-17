Advertisement

Lynchburg restaurant excited for college student returns, heeds caution amid pandemic

JoJo Pizza sits just across from the University of Lynchburg campus.
JoJo Pizza sits just across from the University of Lynchburg campus.(WDBJ7)
By Michael Alachnowicz
Published: Aug. 17, 2020 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - As students make their way back to Lynchburg for the fall semester, one local restaurant says it’s excited to get some business back.

JoJo Pizza sits just across from the University of Lynchburg campus.

They say they’re already seeing students begin to filter back into their restaurant.

Although they do have some concerns over those students following rules and regulations, they say they’re doing what they can to keep people safe.

“Flu season is coming upon us, so we’re gonna have to keep regulations tight, keep moving forward in a positive manner, make sure we’re wearing masks, make sure sanitizing, make sure we’re keeping things clean,” said Vito Carcioppolo, JoJo Pizza owner.

They’re also keeping tables separate and providing hand sanitizer.

