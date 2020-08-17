Man arrested for armed robbery in Bassett

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Henry County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a man for a Monday morning robbery in Bassett.

Deputies were called shortly before 7 a.m. August 17 about the robbery in a Virginia Avenue parking lot. The victim told deputies the robber had approached his vehicle and showed a handgun, ordering the victim to hand over money, which the victim did.

Deputies identified Geno Clark as the suspect, and found him walking several blocks away, and arrested him.

Clark, 25, of Ridgeway, is charged with one count of robbery, one count of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony, and one count of possession of a firearm by a violent convicted felon. He is being held in the Henry County Jail without bail.

